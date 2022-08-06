The Argentine soccer transfer market is not yet over and Boca Juniors may have important last-minute moves, such as the possible arrivals of defender Adonis Frías and Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani, for whom they will have news in the coming hours.
At the same time, the “Xeneize” can suffer a new lowalthough they would not see it with bad eyes considering that the footballer is not the undisputed starter and that a very good amount of money would also enter the coffers of the Ribera institution.
is that the witches of Belgium presented a formal offer of 10 million dollars for his tokenand although in Boca they claim that if the striker leaves it is only for a amount close to 15 millionwhich is worth his termination clause, another practically identical offer has recently appeared from another club in the same country.
Its about Genkaccording to journalist Julio Pavoni in TyC Sports, and the fact that there are two interested clubs will make one of them raise its final offer even more to be able to take the striker who fights for a place with Darío Benedetto in the blue and gold squad . Will leave?
