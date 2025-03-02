The bonoloto raffle this Sunday, March 2, 2025 has not left the first category (six successes), so for the next raffle, this Monday 3, a boat of 4.5 million euros.

Yes, there were second -category horses (five more complementary successes), which each will be charged with a prize of 78,752.60 euros.

The tickets were validated in the recipient dispatch 67,415 of Los Silos (Santa Cruz de Tenerife), located on El Calvario street, 1 and in the administration of lotteries 15 of Saragossalocated at number 2 on Don Pedro de Luna street.

The winning combination was formed by the numbers 1, 12, 17, 21, 32 and 44. Complementary 15, Reimbursement 2.

The bonoloto raffle is celebrated Monday to Sunday and is regulated by lotías and bets of the state. The bets are priced at 0.50 euros, which makes it the cheapest raffle of those organized by LAE.

To play it is necessary to make at least two bets. In the Simple modalitythe player can choose between 1 and 8 bets per ticket, of which he must choose 6 numbers in each bet. In the Multiple modality You can reach 11 numbers per bet.