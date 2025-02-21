The bonoloto raffle held this Friday has left Two housing First category (6 hits) that the accumulated boat has been distributed to date, so each one has taken A 191,036.30 award.

Specifically, the two graceful tickets have been validated in the Loteries Receiving Office No. 19,265 of Moral (Cáceres), and in Administration No. 182 of Madrid capital.

In the second category (5 hits + complementary) There has been no remindingso the amount destined for this category has increased that of the immediate immediate, reports lotteries and bets of the state.

On the other hand, in the third category (5 successes) there have been others 120 Underbeat They have won 1,736.69 euros each.

The Collection in the raffle held this Friday has promoted to a total of 2,354,501 euros.