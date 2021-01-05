Spain’s top football club Barcelona has said that two members of its staff have been tested positive for the corona virus. However, the names of these two members have not been mentioned yet. On Monday, the report of these two members of the Kovid-19 test came, after which the Kovid-19 test for the rest of the team and staff will also be done.

With this, Barcelona also postponed the practice on Tuesday morning. Barcelona are scheduled to play their next match in the Spanish Football League against Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday. Barcelona are currently fifth in the league’s points table with 28 points from 16 matches. Barcelona had won 1–0 against Huesca in their previous match. Messi scored for Frankie Di Jong on the 27th minute of the game. It was finally proved to be the deciding goal.

