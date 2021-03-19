This Monday’s game at Carlos Belmonte crosses two very bad streaks of results on the road. Albacete have only won three of their fourteen home games, while Cartagena is one of the worst visitors in the category and has celebrated two away victories. One of those dynamics must be cut for one of the two. The qualifying situation of La Mancha and Albinegros invites us to think that the tie is not good for anyone.

Albacete is the second worst place in the Second Division. He has added 14 points in the same number of games. Hence it is the bottom. Two months ago he beat Real Zaragoza (1-0), although with controversy included; before they only defeated Rayo Vallecano (2-1) and Sabadell (3-0) in October. The good news, at least for Alejandro Menéndez’s men, is that they have recovered the winger Álvaro Jiménez (this week he already tested negative) and the winger Diego Caballo, who last week had some discomfort. The central Nico Gorosito follows among cottons, absent so far this month. The ‘Alba’ has not been affected by the ‘FIFA virus’ to any of its players. The Ukrainian Zozulya has not been an appointment with his country for some time.

Quite the opposite happens to Cartagena. This season he has only won twice away from home, in the 14 games. It was in October in Ponferrada (0-2) and in December in Malaga (1-2). From here to the end of the league he also has to go to the stadiums of Zaragoza, Sabadell, Logroñés, Fuenlabrada, Espanyol and Lugo. You have to start changing that dynamic as soon as possible.

France brakes the ‘FIFA virus’



As soon as possible, in Carlos Belmonte the presence of Aburjania is still fighting. French clubs have prevented their foreign players from traveling outside countries not included in the European Union, due to the high presence of Africans in that league. England also puts impediments, due to the quarantine imposed on the return to the islands. In LaLiga it does not seem that this is going to happen. The will must come from the Georgian team, country of Aburjania. They must authorize the midfielder to travel on Tuesday, and not on Monday like the rest of his teammates.

Monday is a final at Carlos Belmonte. It is also a special match for Antoñito, who played in the La Mancha team from 2014 to 2016, after shining in Luis Carrión’s Cartagena. He also had a brief period for Albacete Rubén Castro, in 2004/05. Then the ‘Alba’ was back to First.