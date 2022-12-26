A woman, a three-year-old boy and a five-month-old baby died at wreck one boat in a lake in Ecuador, The Integrated Security Service (ECU 911) reported this Sunday.

In a statement, ECU 911 reported that on Sunday afternoon they received a call reporting the presence of several people affected after the shipwreck of a boat in the Colta lagoon, in the province of Chimborazo, in the Andean zone of the country.

In response to this emergency, ECU 911 coordinated the assistance of rescue units from the Fire Department and the Special Operations Group of the National Police (GOE), as well as the presence of an ambulance from the Ministry of Public Health and the Ecuadorian Red Cross. to help injured people.

According to preliminary information from relief agencies, about 40 citizens had been rescued from the lagoon.

“While, it was reported that three people died, including a five-month-old newborn, a child under three years of age, and a 53-year-old woman,” said ECU 911.

Due to the emergency, relief agencies concentrated on the scene to provide timely assistance to the affected people.

The competent authorities will determine the causes that caused this emergency, reads the statement.

#Chimborazo

Last minute :

A yacht with 40 people shipwrecked in the Colta Lagoon leaving 3 deaths (2 are minors), residents of the sector helped rescue the other occupants pic.twitter.com/ohPguXsr1u — Minute & Half (@MinMedio) December 25, 2022

The Colta lagoon, located in the town of the same name 208 km from Quito, occupies an area of ​​275 hectares.

In 2013, five people, one adult and four children, died when a tourist boat carrying excess passengers capsized on the same lake.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP and EFE

