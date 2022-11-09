Two Azov militants were preparing an assassination attempt on the leadership of Berdyansk and a terrorist attack at a substation

The militants of the Ukrainian Azov regiment, banned in Russia, who were detained for preparing a terrorist attack at a transformer substation of Berdyansk, also planned an assassination attempt on the city’s leadership. This was stated by the chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia”, a member of the main council of the administration of the Zaporozhye region Vladimir Rogov, reports RIA News.

According to him, two suspects give confessions. They seized explosives, grenades and firearms.