A blockade in the port of Buenos Aires that has been going on for two weeks began to impact the activity of the automotive sector. This Wednesday Nissan it had to stop the production of its pick ups Frontier in Córdoba, due to the impossibility of getting out of the port 35 containers with auto parts. And on Thursday, Mercedes Benz is planning completely paralyze your two shifts of activity, for not having the necessary supply of parts for the production of your utility Sprinter.

The strike consists of a blockage in the Terminals 4 and Río de la Plata of the port of Buenos Aires carried out by a group of self-summoned workers, former employees of Terminal 5 who demand that they be recognized labor Old versus the new concessionaire, despite the fact that the previous concessionaire I would have already paid them the corresponding compensation. Protesters do not allow trucks to enter or leave.

The measure of force is a cause for concern in several sectors, mainly food, due to the impossibility of load and unload merchandise that depends on the cold chain. But as the days went by, the complications were also spreading to the automakers.

Nissan’s production line at the Santa Isabel complex, in Córdoba, was paralyzed on Wednesday due to not being able to remove 35 containers with parts of the port of Buenos Aires.

“Today (for Wednesday) we had to stop the production of pick-ups, because there are 35 containers detained in the port that we cannot remove“said spokespersons for Nissan, which has its production line within Renault’s Santa Isabel industrial complex, in Córdoba.

The other affected terminal, since Thursday, is Mercedes. “We were stretching the production as much as possible, so as not to stop the rhythm. There are 2,500 operators who work in the two shifts from our factory in Virrey del Pino, “spokesmen for the German automaker said.” As of Thursday, production should be stopped until the supply of parts is restored. “

Nissan and Mercedes Benz are two terminals with a strong export profile. Nissan produces the Frontier pickup, which exports 75% to Brazil. While the Mercedes Benz Sprinter is exported to four continents and it is the only vehicle produced in the country that reaches the market of USA.

The Ministry of Transport intervenes in the conflict, in charge of Mario Meoni, through the General Administration of Ports.