Members of the Central Unit for Specialized and Violent Crime of the National Police Two athletes and a health worker from the province were arrested yesterday in León, who performs his work in a health center in the area, for their alleged connection with a plot of use and trafficking of stimulant substances within the world of sports, as reported by Diario de León.

As AS has learned, the operation, which is under summary secrecy because it is not closed, It was directed from Madrid and is limited to the capital and the province of León, although it is not ruled out that it may have more ramifications. The plot was focused, above all, on shops and amateur sports.



The athlete from León, according to the Diario de León, “especially known and that he was a candidate to participate in the Games and the other was “a Moroccan athlete of less renown”. The Spanish, also according to the aforementioned media, was linked to other athletes who have been investigated in recent years for similar reasons.