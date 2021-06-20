A French astronaut and another American began this Sunday a space walk to complete the installation of new solar panels that will increase the supply of energy to the International Space Station (ISS, for its acronym in English) both announced on Twitter.

“Here we go again for episode (2) of the new spacewalks for the installation of solar panels,” tweeted Thomas Pesquet, a French from the European Space Agency.

He and his American colleague Shane Kimbrough activated the internal batteries in their suits at 11:42 GMT and then opened the hatch to exit into space. Its mission includes installing six next-generation solar panels, known as iROSA.

The new panels, which will provide power for the day-to-day operations of the ISS and ongoing scientific projects, are expected to last for 15 years.

The image of the astronauts during the spacewalk. (NASA via AP)

A first outing made by both on Wednesday, had problems with suit data of one of the astronauts.

In total, there have been 240 sorties into space for the ISS, whose mission has been to install equipment, carry out maintenance tasks and update the station.



In action. Astronaut Thomas Pesquet works during the spacewalk this Sunday. Photo: AFP

With information from AFP

