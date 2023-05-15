Barbashev’s assists helped Vegas beat Edmonton to advance to NHL playoff semi-finals

The Vegas Golden Knights advanced to the semi-finals of the playoffs in the National Hockey League (NHL). This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The decisive match against the Edmonton Oilers ended with a score of 5:2. Pucks from Reilly Smith and William Karlsson, as well as a hat-trick from Jonathan Marchessault, helped the team win. Two assists marked the Russian striker of the club Ivan Barbashev.

Vegas defeated Edmonton 4-2 in a best-of-four series. In the Western Conference Finals, the team will play the strongest of the Dallas Stars-Seattle Cracken pair, the score in the series of which is 3-3. The winner will be determined in the match, which will take place on the night of May 16.

According to the results of the regular season, Vegas became the winner of the Western Conference and the Pacific Division. Edmonton finished second.