Brawlhalla has been with us for several years now, but this free to play fighting game from Ubisoft it stays in shape with the passing of the months and the different contents that are added periodically. In the video you have on these lines you can see the new collaboration with the Assassin’s Creed saga.

developers have announced a crossover that makes Ezio Auditore da Firenze, the protagonist we first met in Assassin’s Creed 2, joins as the 56th legend of the title, with sword and orb attacks. He is available for 7,200 gold 100 Mammoth coins, though Revelations Ezio, Armor of Brutus Ezio, and Asgardian Ezio skins are also on sale.

In turn, an epic crossover event is added that, if we unlock it for 300 Mammoth coins, will allow us to have another of the protagonists of the assassin franchise. The Eivor’s appearancefrom Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, will be available in both male and female versions, although the event will also bring a new game mode (Bounty) and two maps: Florence Rooftop and Florence Terrace.

All items will still be purchasable after the event is over, and the maps and game mode will also be playable, although Assassin’s Creed is just one of the multiple collaborations that Brawlhalla hashaving even included characters from other fighting games.

