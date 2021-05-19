The Dubai Criminal Court has begun the trial of Asians who were able to seize more than 400,000 dirhams from a bank, using forged official documents that included two work permits attributed to the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, in addition to unofficial documents consisting of personal loan applications, bank cards, and my certificates. Salary attributable to issuance to a company for which they do not work.

The investigations of the Public Prosecution in Dubai revealed that the first accused was able to obtain a credit card with a credit limit of 93 thousand dirhams, while the second accused seized 313 thousand and 700 dirhams, which was a personal loan and a credit card he extracted from the victim company with forged documents.

A financial collector in the victim’s bank said in the investigations of the Public Prosecution that one of the defendants applied for a credit card worth 63,700 dirhams, a personal loan of 260,000 dirhams, and presented a salary certificate attributed to a company and a bank account statement attributed to a bank, and the bank agreed to his request. , And granting him a loan and credit card.

He added that the other accused submitted a subsequent request to obtain a credit card of 93,000 dirhams, and his request was approved as well, and the card was received by the competent mail.

The witness indicated that the bank discovered after checking the records through the system a month after the transaction was carried out, that the defendants did not work for the company that they claimed belonged to and they submitted documents that prove that, so that company was contacted and confirmed, and it was found that they had sent the victim bank. An incorrect email pathway to mislead the bank and give it incorrect data.

The employee who conducted the transaction stated that she received from the defendants two salary certificates attributed to one of the companies, a copy of a passport and a copy of the residency and identity card. They also signed in front of her the personal loan application forms, and entered the data into the bank’s system. Accordingly, the two transactions were approved and given the loan and two cards.





