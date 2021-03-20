Al Ain Court of First Instance ordered Asians to pay a woman 50 thousand dirhams, which they seized from her bank account, after they accused her of obtaining a major financial prize, and seized her bank data.

In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit, in which she demanded to compel fraudsters to return the rest of the amount that they had obtained from her fraudulently, in the amount of 50 thousand dirhams, while obliging them to pay fees and expenses and in return for attorneys’ fees, indicating that the defendant or her delusion that she won 500 thousand dirhams, and we were able according to that The method of defrauding her, and forcing her to provide data for her bank account, which helped them seize for themselves the cash amounts of 100,000 dirhams from her bank account.

She indicated that 50 thousand dirhams were transferred to the account of each of them, to be referred to the Criminal Court, which issued its verdict convicting the two defendants, and imprisoning each of them for three months, with the order to deport them from the state after the implementation of the punishment, noting that after discovering that they were the victim of a fraud that succeeded with the help of The bank recovered 50 thousand dirhams, which was transferred to the account of the first defendant.

The court clarified, in the merits of its ruling, that the documents prove the conviction of the two defendants on the charge of appropriating the cash money owned by the plaintiff, and nothing has been refuted or contradicted this evidence, especially since the first defendant attended and did not present his defense of the case, while the second defendant was absent from The sessions, and he did not pay any payment, or provide evidence of his innocence of the amount demanded, and the court ruled obliging the two defendants to pay the complainant 50 thousand dirhams, while obliging them to pay fees and expenses.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

