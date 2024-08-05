Ajman Police General Command managed to arrest two Asian nationals on charges of selling and storing huge quantities of 797,555 electronic cigarettes without a license, along with tax evasion.

The Director of the Criminal Investigation Department at Ajman Police, Colonel Ahmed Saeed Al Nuaimi, stated regarding the circumstances of this incident that information had been received about the presence of a villa in the Emirate of Ajman, selling and storing electronic cigarettes.

Immediately, a working team was formed from the Investigations Department, and after taking all legal measures and communicating and coordinating with the Federal Prosecution for Tax Evasion Crimes, the site was raided, where large quantities of electronic cigarettes were seized from several companies, owned by two individuals of Asian nationality.

Upon searching the place, 797,555 electronic cigarettes were found stored in 5 rooms in the villa, bearing the trademarks of hundreds of electronic cigarette manufacturing companies. The accused, of Asian nationality (M. Sh. N), in his forties, and (M. Sh. H), in his thirties, were also arrested. They were arrested and referred to the Federal Prosecution for tax evasion crimes.

The Director of the Criminal Investigation Department praised the efficiency and experience of the police officers and their efforts that enabled them to arrest the accused, calling on the public to be careful when purchasing goods from non-approved sales locations and not to hesitate to report them, pointing out the dangers of smoking to health and safety, and stressed that Ajman Police will be on the lookout and will deal firmly with crimes of tax evasion, tampering with the security of the homeland and the safety of citizens and residents.