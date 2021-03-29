The Dubai Criminal Court has ruled that a (African) security guard has been imprisoned for a year with deportation following the execution of the sentence, after he was found guilty of being involved with four other fugitives in the theft of two (Asians) under duress, after assaulting them at night in a side street in Abu Hail, despite the victim’s surprise They had to injure them, but they later followed the accused and managed to catch the accused, who pleaded with them to leave him in exchange for returning the stolen items, but they handed him over to the police.

The first victim (36 years) said that he was walking with his friend, the “second victim”, in the Abu Hail area, and five people with African features intercepted them and attacked him by punching him in the nose and head, and one of them managed to steal the wallet from his pocket, and they took 1500 dirhams from it before he They try to escape, but he chased after them with his friend and caught one of them. While the second victim stated that the incident occurred at about 11:30 hours while he was accompanied by the first victim, and five people intercepted them and beat them, punched and kicked them, and one of them managed to steal the wallet from his pocket and took 1000 dirhams from it and threw the wallet on the ground, and stole his mobile phone , Indicating that they followed the defendant who asked them to leave him until he returned the stolen items to them, but they notified the police who caught him and referred him to the Public Prosecution Office and from there to the Criminal Court, which ruled that he was imprisoned for a year and then deported.





