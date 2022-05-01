It is difficult to find the same date, only one year apart, to present two facts in photocopy. It is practically impossible for this date, this day chosen by fate, to stage a death. And that he does it with the same color, or rather colors: in this case those of a team, the Lancia Martini which at the time we are talking about was acting on the highest stage of rallies. It is a curse, that of May 2nd. Same rally, the Tour del Corse. We have already said about the team. The dead are pilots: Attilio Bettega in 1985, Henri Toivonen And Sergio Cresto twelve months later.

Numbers in sport say it all and say nothing. They are summarized; often measures, or statistics. In this case there is no repeated cause, no special motivation, technical or human, to relate the three griefs. It is true that we are talking about Group B rally cars, technological monsters of exaggerated power and performance for what were the active and passive safety standards of those times. But between the two tragedies (Toivonen and Cresto shared the same car) the relationship ends here. And their weight is also different in the sense of what the slowdown would have been after. If in fact the disappearance of Bettega, in 1985, ended up in the archive as an unfortunate fact and that’s it, the double drama of 1986 triggered the avalanche that in a few weeks decided the suppression of Gr.B which left the spotlight on Group A cars. No longer prototype monsters, therefore, but rally cars extremely close to series production, in terms of performance and appearance.

But let’s start from the beginning of this incredible story. The Lancia protagonist of the 1985 rallies is the Lancia Rally, better remembered as 037 from its project name. As mentioned, it is a Group B, or rather a prototype approved after the obligation to build a few dozen specimens which in fact went to compete in many championships, often winning them. Heir to the Fiat 131 Abarths, which had given the Fiat Group so many joys, it derives from the road Beta Montecarlo, which is very reminiscent in its aesthetic forms. But if the almost 2-liter 4-cylinder engine, with 16-valve power supply and volumetric compressor, delivers 205 horsepower on the Beta Montecarlo for burning accelerations and over 220 km / h of top speed, the 037 rally starts (in 1982) from 325 hp and in its evolution 2 of 1985 it reached 330. A lot for a car weighing less than a ton.

In that 1985 the maximum rally scene had already converted to four-wheel drive. The Audi Quattro was the first 4 × 4, soon impassable on dirt, mud, snow and ice. This is followed by the Peugeot 205 Turbo 16, making its debut in the World Championship again at the Tour de Corse but in 1984: Ari Vatanen (former rally world champion in ’81 with Ford) dominates the race for us to hurl ourselves down a ravine almost at the last stops. Then it is the Lancia 037 that wins, with Markku Alen and in spite of his Finnish nature very often winning on dirt and in winter conditions but a curious choice on the winding asphalt of the French island. This is just to anticipate that, even with only two drive wheels, in 1985 the Lancia on the Corsican asphalt could play it. Corsica’s palmarés clearly shows this since 1983, with another victory for Alen even captaining a Lancia poker that at the end of the year weighed heavily in favor of winning the Marche world title.

Attilio Bettega is convinced above all of the potential of the 037 at the 1985 Tour de Corse: a driver from Trentino, tough and of few words, the only full-time Italian of the official Lancia Martini team in several races of the World Championship. Fresh from an in-depth pre-race test program, on the eve of the evening he indulges in something unusual for him: “If I arrive at the last special stage no more than a minute late, I will win the rally“. The last PS in question is a monster of 80 km of narrow and twisted asphalt on itself. Curves and counter-curves, hairpin bends and ravines and rocks protruding from the side of the mountain to threaten those who make the slightest mistake at every corner. A mountain man, Bettega: in everyday life he manages a hotel among the fir trees on Lake Molveno. To those who are amazed and ask his co-driver Maurizio ‘Icio’ Perissinot, Friulian from Pordenone and companion of a rally life, if the driver is not exaggerating, Icio replies that no, it’s all true: Bettega knows those final 80 km by heart. The notes are almost useless to him and his rhythm is frightening.

But Attilio doesn’t have time to get there. On Thursday, the fourth round of the first day of competition, the Lancia 037 slips out of an almost insignificant curve under the perched village of Zerubia, slips into a grove of thin trees, one of which stops it definitively. The co-driver had already mentally filed that curve: with his eyes lowered to read the notes relating to the following straight and the curve, he senses that something is not working. He raises his eyes and finds himself in the grove, where everything ends in a flash. Attilio who has not even tried a correction, a braking. Perissinot opens the door and exits abruptly: the urgency to escape a possible fire (those Gr.Bs caught fire easily) but above all the haste to distance oneself from a risk that was taken and vanish for a millimeter, as always with high-speed accidents. In another accident with Bettega in Corsica, he had already lost his leg a few years earlier, getting away with a long convalescence and a slight permanent limp. Attilio doesn’t answer his calls, he doesn’t move. In the frontal collision, the 037 crushed and the roll-bar partially folded back on itself, blocking Bettega’s helmet at the top in a crush that caused the skull fracture with instant death.

At the Tour de Corse 1986 we therefore go in the black wake of a terrible memory. There Lancia arrives there with the Delta S4: a very powerful spider for its 550 horsepower turbo, power similar to that of the Audi Sport Quattro S1 and the Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 with which it rivals, but with the advantage of a volumetric supercharger that gives that extra sprint lower, that is out of corners. But it is a nervous car, to be tamed. Mission which, it seems, Henri Toivonen succeeds with apparent naturalness, even in comparison with Markku Alen who is the team’s historical spearhead. Toivonen won with the Delta S4 on his debut in the World Rally RAC of the previous November in Great Britain. Then he won again at the start of the ’86 season with an amazing comeback in Montecarlo, after being the victim of a transfer accident with an elderly motorist caught off guard by the very high speed of his counterpart, and with the consequence of the tattered and repaired S4 test after test , thanks to one of the many miracles of Lancia mechanics. And on the eve of Ajaccio’s departure, just like Bettega a year earlier, Toivonen appears high, happy, optimistic. The beautiful wife Erja, long gone from the rally scene, this year is at her side in a joint dinner the night before the start and the couple appears happy and relaxed, after a lot of chat about alleged marital difficulties. Lancia has Alen in the race, the young Miki Biasion already destined to be a star of the first magnitude and very fast on asphalt. But the mood and the ‘belly’ make Toivonen look like the man who could give something capital even on asphalt. He has just come back from the flu, a cold which – the pilot assures – now only annoys him a little. And the next day, as expected, the Lancia-Peugeot duel immediately began. To counter the Martini team, in addition to Vatanen and Salonen, the French manufacturer is betting on Bruno Saby, French and Tour specialist. In fact, he is the one who is closest to the Lancias in the early stages of the race. But the rally is long.

As soon as we arrive at the Corte assistance park, at the start of one of the most awaited and perhaps selective stages of that first day, all the attention is for Toivonen. Who takes refuge inside the Lancia motorhome, under the care of Doctor Bartoletti. And that when he comes out, in a suit already tied up and ready to get into the car, in front of the journalists who ask him how he is, he raises his arms with his fists closed as if to symbolize the strong man. Among the thousand voices of the ‘after’, someone says that instead of sitting on his S4 he enters that of Biasion, only to quickly understand that the cockpit is not his and change immediately. But the circumstance was never confirmed. Toivonen climbs to the right Delta together with Sergio Cresto, a Ligurian navigator with American origins (and license). He starts the engine and leaves, taking the road towards the Col d’Ominanda which hosts the next stage. Few curves inside the test and the Delta S4 comes out shot on the outside of a dry curve: mountain on one side and escarpment on the other, as per the characteristic photo of the rally. He literally flies out, crashing into a tree and catching fire, perhaps instantly. Perhaps, because from this year the helicopters accompanying the top crews are prohibited by regulation, a matter of costs. And therefore no one can claim to be a witness to what happened: no one except Toivonen and Cresto, who, however, will not be able to tell anyone anything. They will be collected by the rescuers much later, their bodies reduced to a by now dry ember.

It’s the end. Of the two young lives of Henri and Sergio. From Group B, as already mentioned, since the same leader Lancia Cesare Fiorio, having obviously withdrawn the team from the race, he immediately rushes to Ajaccio where he reaches the then FIA President Jean-Marie Balestre at the hotel. He convinces him that a limit has probably been exceeded: Group B is now too dangerous; the Gr.A cars are the logical future of the specialty. But also Lancia hopes: without Toivonen, without the magical harmony between him and the Delta S4, the team lost the 1986 World Championship to Peugeot and its top driver Timo Salonen. Not without a quarrel at the end of the season, with the result of the Sanremo Rally in September (Peugeot disqualified; Lancia and Alen winners) canceled by Balestre himself on pressure from Peugeot that threatens a multi-billion dollar lawsuit against the sports authority. Alen, world champion thanks also to the victory in the Olympus Rally, in the US state of Washington, added in the race to the world championship calendar, must say goodbye to his title within a few weeks. But that’s another story. Like a completely different story is that of the Lancia Delta Gr.A which in different versions will dominate the following three world championships complete with two world titles for Miki Biasion.