Elements of civil force New Liontwo men arrested who were allegedly in possession of drugs, after having started a persecution in the municipality of Anahuac.

The events occurred at approximately 10:00 p.m. yesterday, Sunday, March 25, in the gap known as “The Anacua” in the ejido that bears the same name, where state police officers carried out intelligence work.

At that moment, two Chevrolet trucks -a Silverado with Texas license plates and a Traiblazer with Chihuahua license plates- that were driving in a convoy with their lights off, found themselves in front of the police units, which they evaded by accelerating the march and fleeing down a side of the breach.

Faced with this action, the police ordered them to stop the march, but the individuals ignored them, so they a chase broke out which ended up a kilometer away in front of a ranch.

At that point, the drivers of the trucks tried to run away, however, the policemen managed to catch up with them.

The alleged offenders were identified as Leopard “N” 33 years old and Rene “N” out of 50.

Leobardo was allegedly found with 10 wrappers of a solid crystalline substance with crystal characteristics, while René was found with 11 wrappers of the same drug.

While in the vehicles they found a radio frequency, a scale scale and a revolver-type weapon supplied with six cartridges.