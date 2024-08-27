Ciudad Juarez.- Detectives from the Public Security Secretariat (SSPE) arrested two men for alleged possession of drugs in the Del Safari neighborhood, reported Antonio Garfio of the Social Communication area.

The incident occurred on Monday when SSPE agents detected a Toyota Avalone driving erratically on the Juan Gabriel highway, which subsequently crashed into the curb, prompting the intervention of the agents, Garfio said.

When approaching for the corresponding inspection, the two men, identified as Roberto SM and Daniel SM, adopted hostile and aggressive behavior towards the agents, which led to the corresponding arrest.

After the search, they found a plastic bag containing a total of 250 grams of drugs, presumably crystal meth, which led to the formal arrest of the pair, who were placed at the disposal of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) for crimes against health.