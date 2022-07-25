The tourism in which they were traveling was intercepted on the Madrid highway by members of the Local Police
Members of the Local Police of Murcia based in Espinardo arrested two individuals who were carrying a 99.02 gram pill of hashish hidden in the glove compartment of the car. The arrested, driver and co-pilot of a car, were intercepted on the Madrid highway and were accused of a crime against Public Health, according to sources from the aforementioned Corps on their Twitter account.
