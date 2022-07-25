EP Monday, July 25, 2022, 11:23



Members of the Local Police of Murcia based in Espinardo arrested two individuals who were carrying a 99.02 gram pill of hashish hidden in the glove compartment of the car. The arrested, driver and co-pilot of a car, were intercepted on the Madrid highway and were accused of a crime against Public Health, according to sources from the aforementioned Corps on their Twitter account.