Police van in Malaga, in a file image. Daniel Perez Daniel Perez (EFE)

Two men have died in the last week in the province of Malaga after being attacked. One in the capital and another in Mijas. This Tuesday both cases have been resolved with the arrests of the alleged perpetrators. On one side, the National Police have arrested a 29-year-old man of Spanish nationality for his relationship with the death last Saturday of the Malaga architect Rafael Luis Santa-Cruz y Carrillo de Albornoz, 58, who received a strong blow to leaving a bar in the center of Malaga on Wednesday of last week and, after being admitted to the Regional Hospital on Friday, he died on Saturday. On the other hand, also this Tuesday, the Civil Guard has arrested a 32-year-old Briton in Marbella who allegedly punched the doorman of the Olivia’s restaurant and nightclub, located in Mijas, when he was mediating a fight. When he fell, he hit a table and died hours later in the same hospital.

In the first case, the reconstruction of what happened places the deceased in an establishment in the center of Malaga on Wednesday night, where he went to follow the match between Real Madrid and Chelsea in the quarterfinals of the Champions League together to a friend. After the meeting, both went to another bar in the area to have a drink. Once they left there, without further details being known at the moment, the police hypothesis is that the victim was involved in a fight during which she received a blow to the face. Later, it is believed, she fell to the ground where her head could be hit.

The government delegate in Andalusia, Pedro Fernández, has affirmed that the assaulted man went to the hospital’s emergency service that same night to be treated, although he was discharged shortly after. The man went again on Thursday, the day in which he was again discharged while his daughter filed a complaint with the National Police. That morning, finally, the man felt bad again and returned to the hospital, where he was already admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) until he died on Saturday, hospital sources confirmed. The autopsy carried out at the Institute of Legal Medicine of Malaga reflects head trauma as the main cause of death of Rafael Luis Santa-Cruz y Carrillo de Albornoz, who was director of the Santa Cruz y Asociados architecture studio, located in the center of Malaga and founded in 1991.

The Homicide Group of the Malaga provincial police station began to investigate the facts and began to view the images recorded by the video surveillance cameras of the historic center of the city itself and of the businesses in the area, in addition to trying to contact witnesses of what happened. happened as the friend of the victim. After checking the videos and reconstructing the facts, he has managed to identify who the agents believe is the perpetrator of the attack, a 29-year-old young man, who is being investigated “for his alleged responsibility for a crime of homicide”, as they have pointed out. from the National Police. It is expected that it will go to court over the next few days, while the proceedings continue to clarify the facts in detail.

Arrest in Mijas

The second case occurred in Mijas during the early hours of Saturday to Sunday. Shortly after midnight, the 112 Emergency service received a call for a fight at a local nightclub in which a man had been injured. When the health services that traveled to the area found the victim bleeding profusely and having difficulty breathing. He was 55 years old and was urgently transferred to the Malaga Regional Hospital with a head injury. He went straight to the ICU, but died hours later.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The Civil Guard launched an investigation to clarify the facts. This indicates that a fight began in the premises in which the now deceased wanted to separate those involved, at which time he received a strong blow to the face that caused him to fall backwards and hit the corner of a table in the head. The alleged perpetrator fled the scene and has been on the run ever since. This Tuesday, the agents of the Judicial Police, with the support of the Rapid Action Group (GAR), have located and arrested him in Marbella as the alleged perpetrator of the events. He will also go to court in the coming days.