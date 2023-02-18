Control of the Mossos during an illegal macro party in Llinars del Vallès, in a file image. THE COUNTRY

Some seven thousand people have gathered since last night at a party rave that takes place in the Tarragona municipality of Sarral, as a result of which the Mossos have arrested two people for assaulting an agent when trying to skip a police checkpoint. Likewise, the police have seized various material intended for the party, especially music equipment.

The festival takes place around the hermitage of Sants Metges, in Sarral, an area where a multitude of cars and caravans are parked. Municipal sources have reported that the latest estimates of participants in the party are about 7,000 people, an avalanche before which the city council is placing New Jersey model barriers at the entrances to the town to prevent the arrival of new participants.

The Mossos, for their part, have reported that agents from the ARRO unit and the Traffic service have maintained access controls to the party on various roads since Friday night, especially on the AP-2 motorway, where, in addition breathalyzer tests are being done. The Catalan police will maintain access control to the party while it lasts, originally scheduled for the entire weekend.

