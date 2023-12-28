The fatal stabbing of Yoel Quispe, a 22-year-old young man whose body was found in the center of A Coruña in the early hours of Christmas Eve, already has suspects. The police arrested two men this Thursday and do not rule out more arrests in the coming hours, after the searches and interrogations they have carried out throughout the day. An emergency call at 6:30 last Sunday alerted that a boy was lying dead at the intersection between Juan Flórez and Sinfónica de Galicia streets. Shortly after, the place was taken over by a police team of investigators who combed the area, including containers, although the weapon was not found. The stab wound that took his life was in the heart.

The Organized and Violent Crime Unit (UDEV) of the National Police Corps has taken charge of the investigation, the same team that solved the crime of Samuel Luiz, who died after a brutal beating on the seafront of A Coruña in the summer. 2021. The family of the victim, a boy of Peruvian origin, has provided investigators with a recording of the moments of the attack in which, according to Quispe's relatives, you can see how he was surrounded by a dozen kids . The police interrogations and the tracking of the numerous security cameras that surround the central street where the event occurred have finally led to the arrest of two people. At the moment, it has only emerged that one of them is 21 years old and lives in A Coruña.

The arrests have been “the result of intense work,” said María Rivas, subdelegate of the Government in A Coruña. Rivas explained that the case is not closed and that investigators continue working “on identifying other people who could be involved.” She herself has called the victim's family to inform them of the progress in the investigations and convey to them “all her solidarity and affection.” Those close to Quispe called a rally on Christmas Day to demand “justice” for the lack of arrests after the boy was stabbed. “From the first moment the investigation was launched, without wasting a minute, to find out what happened and bring those responsible to justice,” Rivas defended after the arrests this Thursday.

The crime of Yoel Quispe has shocked the Peruvian community of A Coruña. He also joined the Deportivo Cristal football club, in whose ranks the young man played for several seasons. Quispe worked as a waiter and, as those close to him have publicly explained, his mother and his one-year-old sister depended on his salary. The victim's entourage has promoted a collection to raise funds to help the two move forward after the tragedy.