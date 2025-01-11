National Police agents have arrested Alicante to the two alleged perpetrators of an attempted robbery with intimidation in a supermarket, through the use of a simulated firearm, after a plainclothes police patrol with the simulated weapon still in their possession located them a few meters from the place.

A call to the CIMACC Room of 091 alerted the service patrols about a robbery with intimidation at a supermarket using the use of a firearmallegedly perpetrated by two men, as indicated by the Headquarters in a statement. Quickly, a police deployment was coordinated in the area in order to locate the assailants, while a crew headed to the supermarket to collect data.

According to what the supermarket cashier told the displaced agents, while one of the men was paying her for a can of beer that he had bought, another of them, who was at that moment at the door in a “nervous and vigilant” attitude, approached to the cashier and surprisingly took out a gun with which he pointed it at the worker while yelling at her “give me the money from the box“.

The cashier, instinctively, closed the cash registerat which point both men ran out of the place. Likewise, the manager of the establishment, who was outside the supermarket taking out the trash, also saw both of them when they ran away and was able to appreciate their physical characteristics and clothing. Furthermore, the manager told the agents that one of them still had the gun in his hand and when he passed by him he said in a threatening tone “stay away and don’t get involved in this“.

The agents obtained data on the description and characteristics of the alleged perpetrators, which were communicated to the rest of the troops deployed in the area. A few minutes later, a plainclothes patrol located two people in a square near the scene of the incident. fully matched the characteristics transmitted by radio.

For this reason, the plainclothes patrol approached, taking extreme security measures, since they could still be carrying the firearm used to intimidate the supermarket cashier. At the moment the suspects realized that they had been discovered, the person carrying the weapon put his hand in his jacket, so one of the agents He drew his electric taser weapon regulations to prevent possible aggression. At that moment, the suspect threw the gun to the ground, which turned out to be a dummy.

Finally, the agents arrested both men as allegedly responsible for a crime of attempted robbery with intimidation. Were made available of the guard investigative courts of Alicante.