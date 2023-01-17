Two men have been arrested by the Civil Guard this Tuesday as allegedly responsible for the shooting death, this Monday, of a 40-year-old man in the Granada town of Jayena (pop. 1,008), 45 kilometers southwest of the capital. The events occurred after three in the afternoon, when the victim was working on his farm, located less than two kilometers from the town. Around 3:15 p.m., two cars arrived at the scene, in an area known as Rambla de Calacava or El Saladillo. Two people —three according to other sources— got out of the vehicles and fired an as yet imprecise number of shots at the victim. The man was fatally injured. The health teams that appeared at the scene found the victim still alive and required the assistance of a helicopter, but they could not do anything to save him, reports the EFE news agency.

At the time of the events, the murdered man was working in the company of other people who saw what happened and have given testimony, including a description of those responsible for shooting the investigators, which has facilitated the quick arrest of the two men. . According to sources in the case, the alleged murderers are known in the area for their relationship with drug trafficking. The court responsible for the case has declared the summary secret, so it has not been disclosed whether there was any kind of relationship between the alleged murderers and the deceased, nor the possible causes of the event.

This Tuesday, one day after the event, the small town is in shock and a good part of the population is silent about it. The mayoress of Jayena, Vanesa Gutiérrez, has stated that the victim is a resident of the town “lifelong” and from a “well-known” family. Gutiérrez (PSOE) has assured that she is unaware that the victim had quarrels with these or other people in the town and that what happened “is a severe blow to the municipality.” The first mayor, who has sent her condolences to the family of the deceased, has assured that “Jayena is a quiet town that is currently deeply dismayed by the unfortunate event” and that it is “waiting for the investigation to be carried out is carrying out clarify the facts.” In the town “we all know each other and it is complex to assume what has happened”, she concluded.

After the arrest, the two people arrested – whose personal details have not been disclosed – are in Civil Guard units awaiting judicial review. The investigation is still open.

