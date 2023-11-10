The National Police have arrested two people linked to the Fonda Milagros nightclub, one of the two venues that burned down in Murcia on October 1, in which 13 people died. The arrests, as reported by a police spokesperson to EL PAÍS, were carried out this Thursday and Friday within the framework of the investigation into the tragic event, which remains open, and it is not ruled out that there will be more arrests in the coming days.

The Police have not provided information about the detainees, other than that both are linked to Fonda Milagros. However, everything indicates that one of them would be the owner of the bar, Daniel Ramírez. His lawyer, Francisco Adán, has confirmed to EL PAÍS that Ramírez has given a statement at police stations as an investigator. According to the lawyer, his client was released this morning after answering all the questions asked by the agents, who also took photographs, fingerprints and DNA samples.

The judicial investigation into this case is directed by the Investigative Court number 3 of Murcia, whose owner opened proceedings for 13 possible reckless homicides. The confidentiality of the summary was lifted just a week ago, last Friday, November 3, and the lawyers representing the families of several of the deceased have expressed their discomfort because they have not yet been able to access the judicial procedure, despite the fact that some Details have already begun to leak into regional media.

The lawyer Pedro López Graña, who represents the relatives of two of the victims, has filed a formal complaint before the Superior Court of Justice of Murcia for the “unjustified delay” that he considers to be occurring and that, in his opinion, is generating an “undue delay” of the procedure by the court. For the lawyer, the families of the victims have “great and legitimate interest” in knowing the facts and initiating possible pertinent legal actions, and he has considered that they are being subjected to “judicial abuse” by depriving them of that information.

Graña has indicated that this situation “is neither usual nor reasonable”, since it breaks the “principle of equality” between the parties from the moment in which some have access to the summary and others do not, which is why he has demanded that it be put to an end. to that situation.

For his part, the lawyer José Manuel Muñoz Ortín, who represents the families of two other deceased and who has not yet been able to access the judicial procedure, has considered that this situation is occurring due to the court’s lack of human resources, which, in In your opinion, there should be reinforcement for the processing of a case as complex as this one. In his opinion, there has been a poor approach by the Superior Court of Justice, which did not plan this reinforcement of the means, which he is considering requesting formally from his office.

The lawyer has officially requested this Friday that the court call for the officials removed by the Murcia City Council to be declared under investigation for their connection with the management of the licenses of the damaged nightclubs, for which there was a cessation order. activity that was not executed. He has also requested that the current Councilor for the Environment, Antonio Navarro (PP) and the previous one, Andrés Guerrero (PSOE), both in office when this file of closure of the nightclubs was created, and that of the mayor appear as investigated. of Murcia, José Ballesta (PP), in this case, as a witness. This lawyer has also requested that the Murcia City Council not be allowed to appear in the case, and that a separate piece be opened to investigate the possible administrative responsibilities of the case.

