Two residents of Cehegín, aged 24 and 56, have been arrested by the National Police as alleged perpetrators of the false bomb warning last month on the Gran Vía in Murcia. According to the investigation, on March 19, one of them notified the Emergency Coordination Center, simulating a foreign accent, of the placement of an explosive device in a downtown shopping center.

The National Police have arrested two residents of Cehegín (Murcia), aged 24 and 56, for allegedly making a call to the Regional Emergency Coordination Center in which they warned of the alleged placement of an explosive device in a shopping center from the center of Murcia.

Room Cimacc 091 immediately activated the protocol provided for these situations and carried out an important police deployment in the area. Specialized units such as explosive disposal technicians or the canine unit, with dogs trained to locate explosives, were sent to the place.

After reviewing the area and ruling out that there was an explosive, the National Police launched an investigation to locate the perpetrators. The operation took the agents to Cehegín, from where the notice arrived, presumably from two men of Spanish nationality. Both are charged with an alleged crime of public disorder.

These acts are penalized in article 561 of the Penal Code, which establishes that “whoever falsely affirms or simulates a situation of danger to the community or the production of an accident and, with this, causes the mobilization of police services, will be punished.” with a prison sentence of three months and one day to one year. The main person responsible for the act was placed before the Court of Investigation, acting as a Guard, of Caravaca de la Cruz, which ordered his release with charges.