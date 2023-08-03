The Mossos d’Esquadra arrested this Wednesday on the AP-7 motorway, at the height of Salt (Girona), -60 kilometers from the border with France- two thieves accused of having stolen a bag at the Prat airport loaded with jewelry and watches. The theft of the bag, the content of which, according to what has been advanced, The vanguard It is valued at 8.5 million euros, it took place at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the check-in line for the Emirates airline at T1, at El Prat airport. The victims were a family who were queuing up when their bag was stolen, in which there were also thousands of euros in cash.

The victims quickly contacted the agents who reviewed the security cameras. They detected the moment the bag was stolen and how the thieves fled in a navy blue Ford Focus rental vehicle. The airport cameras also made it possible to identify the vehicle’s license plate.

At 9:00 p.m., a Mossos d’Esquadra patrol car intercepted the tourist on the AP-7 near Salt (Girona). The officers stopped the car and recovered the bag. The two people who were traveling in the Focus – a man and a woman – were detained. The Efe agency highlights that among the stolen jewels is a 47-carat ring valued at more than four million euros.

Even so, the assessments at the time of the robbery are often closely linked to the victim’s statement. Last year, some thieves in Barcelona stole a watch that at first was assured to be valued at 800,000 euros. It was a gold Bing Bang model Hublot and its owner assured that it had that price. The Mossos later verified that the piece is worth 43,000.

