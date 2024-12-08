The Civil Guard has arrested two people for six crimes of fraud in businesses in La Rioja committed through the well-known as “magic theft”, whose purpose is to deceive employees with the change. The detainees bought low-value products with 100 and 200 euro bills, and then confused the workers with the returns, the Civil Guard reported this Sunday in a note.

The investigation began after the presentation of several complaints from victims of this scam, which was allegedly committed by the same people, because their physical description matched.

The agents activated a search device to locate the perpetrators, who were traveling in a vehicle and operating throughout the autonomous community of La Rioja. During their actions, they managed to intercept the vehicle in which the suspects fled after trying to commit his latest scam.

“Magic theft” is a scam technique that is based in confusing a business worker during the payment process. Criminals purchase low-cost products, generally less than 10 euros, pay with a large bill and when the fraudster receives the change, he takes the opportunity to hide part of the money, returns the purchased object and then requests the return of the bill delivered.

This type of scam creates doubts for the worker about whether he or she has given the change correctly. To add to the confusion, the scammer often tells with the collaboration of a “hook” on the premises, a person who supports their version of events, which further confuses the employee.

The Civil Guard recommends that those responsible for businesses pay special attention during collections and be wary of payments with high value bills for low cost productsespecially if the clients are not regulars. Furthermore, when making the change, it is advisable to do it slowly and discuss it with the buyer, to prevent them from being able to claim any errors later.