Members of the National Police have arrested two people for simulating the paternity of a baby that was bought in Bangladesh, as reported to Europa Press from the Ávila Command, where the action has taken place. The detainees are accused of alleged crimes of alteration of paternity, falsification of documents and assumption of childbirth after verifying that they made the purchase of a baby by paying an economic amount.

The detainees also falsified the documentation in order to obtain family reunification as a first step to apply for a visa and thus be able to travel to Spain with the baby.

The fact became known through a communication from the UCRIF Documentary Falsehood Investigation Service, Headquarters of the General Immigration and Borders Police Station, through a notice from the Spanish Consulate in Bangladesh, where a visa was requested for a minor just nine months old. of age and thus be able to be regrouped with their alleged parents residing in Spain.

At the consulate, it was suspected as there was no request file for medical reports on the pregnancy, and it was striking that the parents travel from Spain to Bangladesh for their child to be born, taking into account the precarious socio-sanitary situation that Bangladesh suffers.

Fake ultrasounds



Faced with such suspicions, the Embassy summoned them to request photos of the pregnancy, ultrasounds, providing images that could be verified as false and that they were faking motherhood.

When told of the possibility of undergoing a voluntary paternity test to confirm that the child was theirs, the applicants acknowledged in writing that the child was not theirs, that they had paid a woman for it in the face of expensive legal and customary procedures and stretch over time.