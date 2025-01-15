The National Police has arrested two subjects for their alleged involvement in the assault with a firearm on a 40-year-old man this Tuesday afternoon in Villa de Vallecas. It is the first of the two shootings recorded in Madrid in the last few hours, adding that of a 20-year-old Venezuelan man in Usera at the hands, supposedly, of members of a Latin gang.

In the case in question, the events occurred in a home on Nature Boulevard, where, according to the first information, a drug transaction was taking place.

At one point, the victim was shot in the head, with an entry hole but no exit hole, so the projectile remained lodged inside him. He has been transferred in very serious condition to the 12 de Octubre hospital. There is another man injured but not seriously.

The events occurred around four in the afternoon. The two detainees would have gone with at least one other person to the apartment, hooded. There has been an argument over drugs or the theft of drugs, what is called in slang a turnaround.









Those arrested, in principle, are not the perpetrators of the shooting and at least one had previous notes for his relationship with Latin gangs. They escaped with the drugs they had and were seen by a neighbor who heard a commotion and saw them escape through the peephole in his door. One of them was dressed completely in white, according to the data he provided to investigators.