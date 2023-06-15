Thursday, June 15, 2023, 10:53



At gunpoint and threatening the clerk while he was serving a client. This is how a man robbed a gas station located at the entrance of the Murcian district of Guadalupe from La Ñora on May 24. The hooded thief forced them to hand over the money from the box and their mobile phones, after which he fled, got into a vehicle and left the place along with another individual who was waiting for him.

Thanks to the description of the robber, a device of the National Police managed to arrest her in the vicinity. When she spotted the officers, the suspect tried to run away from her while she was removing her shirt, but was intercepted. In her pants she had 290 euros that she had stolen at the gas station. Agents also found the gun, which she had thrown in an orchard as she was escaping, and it turned out to be fake but realistic.

As a result of the investigation, the other man involved in the robbery was also located, “who could have been coerced” to commit the robbery. The two individuals, aged 27 and 58, were arrested and placed at the disposal of the Investigating Court on duty in Murcia for the adoption of the corresponding precautionary measures. The main author already has 10 previous arrests in his history for similar acts and for the commission of other crimes.