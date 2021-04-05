The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia developed the operation ‘Agua amarca’, to clarify a robbery committed in a business in Villanueva del Río Segura, which resulted in the identification, location and arrest of two young people as alleged perpetrators of the crime of robbery with violence and intimidation.

After the operation, which is framed in the ‘Secure Commerce Plan’, the Benemérita members carried out a home search in which they seized the handgun used in robbery and clothing carried by those now detained during the commission of the crime.

The proceedings began at the end of last March, when the Civil Guard was alerted to the commission of a robbery with violence and intimidation in a public establishment in Villanueva del Río Segura. The first investigations, carried out at the scene, allowed the investigators to verify that the robbery was committed chen the shop was open to the public and two young men agreed, hiding their faces with masks, sunglasses and a hood.

After a few moments of conversation with the shop owner, who was asked for change, one of the perpetrators took out a pistol that he carried hidden in his clothes, pointed it at the victim and both asked him for the collection that was in the box, but the owner resisted threats from robbers, he confronted them and got them to flee without committing the robbery, also initiating a brief pursuit outside the commercial premises that allowed him to observe the vehicle used in the escape. With the first data obtained, the Civil Guard established a device to surround and search for the robbers and the vehicle used in the flight from the robbery with violence and intimidation, which gave positive results shortly after with the location of the vehicle in a rural area of ​​Archena .

The Civil Guard continued with the investigation, led by specialists in the Judicial Police, which took him to a home in the Archenero municipality where, after obtaining all the necessary indications and prior judicial authorization, the Civil Guards carried out the entry and registration of the same. in which the firearm used in the robbery was found – a compressed air pistol imitation of a real fire 45 ACP caliber – and the clothes worn by the suspects, who were finally arrested as alleged perpetrators of the crime of robbery with violence and intimidation.

The detainees – Spaniards, 20 and 24 years old, residents of Archena and with a police record -, the seized effects and the proceedings carried out have been made available to the competent judicial authority.