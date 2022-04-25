Tultitlan.- Julio César N and Jorge N were arrested on April 19 in the Mariano Escobedo neighborhood in Tultitlán, State of Mexico, when accused of breeding and slaughtering dogs to sell their meat at a taco stand.

The investigation against him was initiated by the complaint of neighbourswho rThey reported that in a house located on Sóstenes Rocha street, number 3, began to emanate a bad smell since temperatures rose.

Testimonials reported by edomex indicate that For more than ten years, the two men have been coming in and out of the house wearing butcher’s boots and aprons.place that at the same time they used to raise the canines.

The suspicion of the neighbors was great because, in addition, dogs from the area began to disappear, for this reason, they went to the Tlalnepantla Prosecutor’s Office as police elements suggested, there, they were sent with Civil Protection (PC).

The latter went to the site and assured that there was nothing strange, therefore, some inhabitants joined to cover the López Portillo road on April 19, an action that paid off: the Regional Prosecutor’s Office went to the building.

They found garbage, clothing, furniture, sacks, drums, asbestos sheets, dog remains and cans with muriatic acid.. It was at that time that the alleged perpetrators were arrested for trespassing, animal abuse and health.

Of the 40 animals found in the hatchery, 5 were rescued by the Mundo Patitas Foundation.