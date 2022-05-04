The Ajman Police General Command managed to arrest two people of Arab nationality, on charges of fraud with witchcraft and sorcery, in exchange for a sum of money, in a hotel in the emirate.

The details of the case, as explained by the Director of the Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation in Ajman Police, Lt. Col. Ahmed Saeed Al Nuaimi, are due to information that two people defraud others by practicing witchcraft and sorcery in exchange for sums of money, in a hotel in the emirate.

After taking legal measures, a task force was formed to investigate and arrest the accused, where they were contacted, and it was agreed that they would perform witchcraft for 10,000 dirhams, with some materials used in witchcraft and sorcery.

The two defendants attended the agreed-upon location in the specified hotel, and with the start of practicing witchcraft and sorcery, the location was raided, and the defendants were caught red-handed, along with some materials used in witchcraft and sorcery, in addition to obtaining papers containing incomprehensible talismans, used in fraud operations. The accused and the case file were transferred to the Public Prosecution to complete the legal procedures.

The Director of the Criminal Investigation Department in the Ajman Police called on the public to take precautions and beware of sorcery fraudsters and weak-minded people who take advantage of the ignorance of their victims, and stressed that magic is nothing but lies and tricks prohibited by law and Sharia.

He called for the need to immediately report all practices that deviate from the recognized values ​​and ideals, in order to preserve the security and safety of society.

