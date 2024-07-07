Juarez City.- Municipal officers arrested Pedro Alejandro SV and Alexis Roberto OG for stealing a vehicle using carjacking techniques.

Preventive agents who were carrying out prevention and surveillance work in the Partido Diaz neighborhood, responded to a call received at the 911 emergency number, where they reported the theft of a vehicle with violence at the intersection of Plutarco Elías Calles Avenue and Paseo Triunfo de la República.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officers made contact with the complainant, who told them that minutes earlier she had arrived to park outside a pharmacy and, while she was inside her vehicle, two men approached her with their heads covered and one of them showed her a firearm to force her to get out of the vehicle, a gray Jeep Sahara, model 2023, also taking her cell phone.

With the data obtained, personnel monitoring the CERI video surveillance cameras reported that the vehicle was traveling on Bernardo Norzagaray Boulevard, located on the streets of the Felipe Ángeles neighborhood, for which reason they stopped the driver, who ignored it, leading to a chase that ended at the intersection of Nardos and Ombú streets, in the Francisco Villa neighborhood.

At that time, the alleged perpetrators were arrested and fully recognized by the victim. It was not possible to recover the phone or locate the firearm they used to intimidate her.

After reading their rights, Pedro Alejandro SV, 28 years old, and Alexis Roberto OG, 21 years old, were brought before the corresponding authority for their alleged responsibility in the commission of the crime of vehicle theft.

