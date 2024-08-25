Two men were arrested yesterday by members of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) on charges of attempted murder and crimes under the Federal Law on Firearms and Explosives.

According to a report from the agency, those arrested are Daniel GC, 30, and Abundio CR, 42, intercepted at the intersection of Amaranto and Toronjil streets, in the El Mezquital neighborhood, in possession of a 12-gauge shotgun, with one live cartridge and one fired cartridge. “Municipal elements that were carrying out prevention and surveillance work in the El Mezquital neighborhood, responded to a call received at the community number of the Valle District Police Station (656-265-1831), where they reported an attempted homicide at a home located at the intersection of Verbena and Palmillo streets, in the aforementioned neighborhood,” indicated the SSPM. “Upon arriving at the scene, they interviewed a man and a woman, who reported that moments earlier, the woman’s ex-partner had attempted to kill the man by shooting him several times with a firearm and that, when he failed to achieve his goal, he fled aboard a sand-colored Chevrolet Cheyenne pickup truck, 1989 model,” the official report added. With the information obtained, the SSPM agents located a vehicle with the aforementioned characteristics and, upon approaching the occupants and conducting a preventive inspection, they found the weapon.