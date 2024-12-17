One of the arrested people was the wife of the deceased, both Cubans

The National Police found this Tuesday the dismembered body of a man in the Soria town of Andaluz. Apparently the remains belong to a Cuban man, as reported by Cadena Ser, which also claims that two people are detained for being allegedly related to the events.

Those arrested are a man from the neighboring town of Tajueco and the wife of the deceasedaccording to the same sources. The husband lived, apparently, in Cuba, while his wife, also Cuban, would have her current residence in Soria.

It was upon arriving in Spain that the victim would have discovered that his wife was unfaithful to him with the neighbor of Tajueco, a town of just over 50 inhabitants. Was the brother of the man found dead who alerted the authorities, not being able to contact him for several months.

The arrests would have occurred after you listen to them of the Security Forces to those involved, according to the same sources.