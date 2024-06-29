The National Police have arrested two people, a man and a woman, for their alleged connection with the dismembered and burnt corpse that was found scattered in two areas of the rural outskirts of Alicante on June 17 and 21. After identifying the victim, a 56-year-old man, the agents proceeded to search his home in this city on Friday, where they found the two suspects, who were immediately arrested. Both will likely be brought before the court next Monday as alleged perpetrators of a crime of homicide, according to police sources. Investigators suspect that there is a financial motive behind the crime.

The first remains were found on June 17 by a person who was playing sports in the area of ​​La Serreta, in the Alicante district of Fontcalent. It was the torso, which was still smoldering as an attempt had been made to burn it. At that time, it was not possible to determine whether it was a man or a woman. After notifying the emergency services, the agents deployed searched the area where the human remains had been found and only found a suitcase which, according to sources familiar with the case, could not be linked to the incident.

The police organised a search operation to try to find more remains to identify the victim, but it was unsuccessful. However, another neighbour who was walking around the San Vicente cement factory, another rural area on the outskirts of Alicante, located a kilometre and a half in a straight line from the place where the first discovery was made, reported four days later that he had found a head and some limbs, also burnt, in a little-used area.

The group from the Specialized and Violent Crime Unit (UDEV) of the Alicante Police Station, together with the Scientific Police brigade, ended up determining that the dismembered parts of the two finds belonged to the same person. A distinctive mark on the body, which the sources consulted have preferred not to detail, was what allowed the victim to be identified. There was no report of his disappearance in the police database.

This Friday, the agents went to the home of the murdered man, located in the Mil Viviendas neighbourhood, north of the Alicante city centre. Inside they found the couple arrested, a 51-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, who are neither relatives of the victim nor shared the flat with him, say sources familiar with the case. The visual inspection, together with the previous steps that had already been taken, allowed them to find evidence that pointed to these two people being the alleged perpetrators of the crime.

The sources consulted indicate that the main hypothesis is that the arrested killed the man in order to steal the house and the deceased’s belongings. Both will be brought before the court next Monday, foreseeably, while the investigation continues, since the agents do not rule out more arrests, according to police sources.