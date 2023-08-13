A 44-year-old man died this Sunday in a local in the Quatre Carreres neighborhood, in Valencia, after an alleged assault by two men aged 29 and 40 who have already been arrested by the National Police. The Homicide Group of the Provincial Brigade of the Judicial Police of Valencia has taken charge of the investigation of the events, which occurred around 1:15 p.m. this Sunday, and which has led to the arrest of both individuals by police officers. police.

Health sources have also explained that a SAMU unit has been mobilized to the place just after being alerted that a man was lying unconscious in an after-party on Avenida de la Plata. These same sources have highlighted that, upon arrival, the medical team has performed advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation and other stabilization techniques on the man, without success. The victim, a Bolivian national, will undergo an autopsy to reveal the causes of death.