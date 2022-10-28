Firefighters have been working since last morning to extinguish three fires in Bizkaia. pere last

Army air troops travel to Bizkaia to participate in the extinction of three forest fires declared this past morning in Berango, Ortuella and Loiu. Eight single-family homes have been evicted in Berango for fear that they will be reached by fire, as reported this Friday by the Basque Government’s Security Councilor, Josu Erkoreka. While the two seaplanes arrive, firefighters from Bizkaia and Álava are intervening from tonight in the areas affected by the fires.

The first fire broke out at 3:40 a.m. in La Arboleda, in Ortuella, in a mountainous area where there are no buildings. Three hours later, around 6:50 am, another fire broke out in Berango, on the slopes of Mount Unbe, where eight hamlets have been evicted. The third affects the area of ​​Larrondo, in Loiu, and is projected towards Artxanda.

The Special Plan for Emergencies due to the Risk of Forest Fires in the Basque Country, active since last week, passed to phase 1 this Friday. the fires that remain active. “The assistance of aerial means has been requested and we will probably be able to count on this air support to contribute more effectively to the extinction of the fires”, explained the Security Minister.

These fires occur days after the forest fire that occurred last weekend in Balmaseda, which was not extinguished until Tuesday afternoon, and which burned 500 hectares of forest and scrub, making it the largest in recent 33 years in Biscay.