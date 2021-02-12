Thiago Almada, from Vélez Sársfield, and Alan Velasco, from Independiente, are the two U-20 players that appear in a list of the 50 best soccer players born from 2001 onwards published by the French sports newspaper L’Équipe.

The list is headed by the 17-year-old Spanish nationalized Bisauguinean Ansu Fati who is followed by Eduardo Camavinga from French Rennes, Ryan Gravenberch who plays for Ajax, another Lionel Messi teammate in Barcelona, ​​Pedri and in fifth place Giovanni Reyna from Borussia Dortmund .

The jewel of Fortín appears in position 18 and is seen as one of the great promises of Argentine football. In Vélez he played 59 games and converted in 15 opportunities. In addition, he was already part of youth teams in the South American U-20 in 2019.

Thiago Almada, the youth of Vélez. (Photo: Vélez Press)

However, the present of Almada, 19 years old, marks another reality because he was accused of sexual abuse in the framework of a case initiated at the end of 2020 and separated from the Vélez squad by decision of the club “until his judicial situations “.

At a party held at the house rented by forward Juan Martín Lucero in December 2020, a 28-year-old woman accused that she was sexually abused in one of the rooms of the house.

The coach of the Liniers team, Mauricio Pellegrino, spoke out against the club’s sanction regarding the case and declared at a press conference: “We have to be united, hopefully I can count on them as soon as possible. I believe that all people, regardless of the accusation they may have, should have the right to be at work ”.

Velasco has the approval of Ricardo Bochini. (Photo by Juan MABROMATA / POOL / AFP)

On the other hand, Alan Velasco, 18, is ranked 46th in the ranking. The Independiente forward with very good performances in the last semester will wear the emblematic 10 in the Red that was used by footballers of the stature of Ricardo Bochini, Daniel Garnero, Sergio Kun Agüero and Daniel Rolfi Montenegro, among others. Now, it is the turn of the youth who will wear that number for the new championship.

In fact, the Bocce He has already filled Velasco with praise: “When you see a player like Velasco, you can see that he has a lot of future, an 18-year-old boy taking a break, a key pass in important games, changes of rhythms, things that not everyone has.”

The complete list

1. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) 2002

2. Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes) 2002

3. Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax) 2002

4. Pedri (Barcelona) 2002

5. Giovanni Reyna (Dortmund) 2002

6. Jude Bellingham (Dortmund) 2003

7. Yari Verschaeren (Anderlecht) 2001

8. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) 2001

9. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) 2001

10. Myron Boadu (AZ Alkmaar) 2001

11. Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen) 2003

12. Nuno Mendes (Sporting) 2002

13. Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) 2002

14. Mohamed Ihattaren (PSV) 2002

15. Youssoufa Moukoko (Dortmund) 2004

16. Josko Gvardiol (Dinamo Zagreb) 2002

17. Curtis Jones (Liverpool) 2001

18. Thiago Almada (Velez) 2001

19. Yunus Musah (Valencia) 2002

20. Noni Madueke (PSV) 2002

21. Charles De Ketelaere (Bruges) 2001

22. Jeremy Doku (Rennes) 2002

23. Ilya Zabarnyi (Dynamo Kiev) 2002

24. Kaio Jorge (Santos) 2002

25. Becir Omeragic (FC Zurich) 2002

26. Filip Stevanovic (Partizan) 2002

27. Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) 2003

28. Kamaldeen Sulemana (Nordsjaelland) 2002

29. Adam Hlozek (Sparta Prague) 2002

30. Anatoliy Troubine (Shakhtar) 2001

31. Benoit Badiashile (Monaco) 2001

32. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) 2001

33. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) 2001

34. Kvaratskhelia (Rubin Kazan) 2001

35. Gabriel Veron (Palmeiras) 2002

36. Moisés Caicedo (Independent of the Valley) 2001

37. Christos Tzolis (PAOK) 2002

38. Michael Olise (Reading) 2001

39. Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad) 2001

40. Aster Vranckx (Mechelen) 2002

41. Fabio Silva (Wolverhampton) 2002

42. Matias Arezo (River Plate of Uruguay) 2002

43. Leonidas Stergiou (St. Gallen) 2002

44. Nicolas Raskin (Standard Liege) 2001

45. Aaron Hickey (Bologna) 2002

46. ​​Alan Velasco (Independent) 2002

47. Arnaud Kalimuendo (Lens) 2002

48. Lassina Traoré (Ajax) 2001

49. David Strelec (Slovan Bratislava) 2001

50. Rayan Cherki (Lyon) 2003.

