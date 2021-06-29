Two Argentine wines achieved the highest distinction of the gold medal in the 2021 edition of prestigious Vinalies Internationales contest, while six other national labels were left with the silver medal.

Competition, one of the most important in the global wine industry, It has been organized annually since 1994 by the Union of French Winemakers. Postponed several times due to pandemic restrictions, this time it took place in the city of Reims from June 8 to 13.

During six days, a jury made up of 145 experts -100 of them winemakers- from France and other countries blindly tasted a total of 2,926 labels from 39 participating countries. According to the strict rules of the contest, only 30% of the wines tasted can be decorated, and of that selection, 288 were those that reached the gold medal, awarded to those who achieve the highest scores.

Unanimous Red Blend, the wine from Mascota Vineyards (Mendoza) with a gold medal.

The Argentine wines that achieved the highest decoration were two Mendoza reds from the Uco Valley: the Unanimous Red Blend 2017, from Mascota Vineyards, with 86 points out of 100, and the Trapiche Medal Blend 2017, by Bodega Trapiche , with 85 points. Both labels correspond to cut wines, made with Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec and Cabernet Franc grapes in different percentages.

The winemaker Opi Sadler, head of Unanime, celebrated a new recognition of Mascota wines, which in 2018 he had already celebrated the distinction of his Cabernet Sauvignon as the best red in the world.

“It really doesn’t surprise us to have achieved a gold medal. This cut of wine that represents us and always leaves us in good standing It is one of the best-selling high-end red wines in Argentina and also in the United States, “Sadler told Clarion.

“Beyond that Argentina is very well represented by the Malbec around the world, We consider that the country has excellent characteristics for the production of Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc. They are long-cycle varieties that require a very particular climate for the grapes to finish fermenting. Mendoza particularly has these conditions, “he explained.

All Argentine wines with medals at Vinalies Internationales 2021



Trapiche Medalla Blend, one of the wines that won gold in the 2021 International Vinalies contest.

Gold medal

Unanimous Red Blend 2017 – Mascota Vineyards

Trapiche Medal Blend 2017 – Bodega Trapiche

Silver medal

Trapiche Tesoro Malbec 2019 – Bodega Trapiche

Don David Blend Of Terroirs Malbec 2019 – Bodega El Esteco

La Mascota Malbec 2019 – Mascota Vineyards

Unanimous Malbec 2017 – Mascota Vineyards

Los Noques Estate Cabernet Franc 2018 – Bonetto Fratelli

Vinorum Premium Malbec 2018 – Vinorum