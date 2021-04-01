In 2013 it was a surprise. A wine made by an Argentine, the winemaker Marcelo Pelleriti, obtained for the first time the famous 100 Parker points, the highest rating in the influential ranking of the American critic Robert Parker and its magazine The Wine Advocate, today a multiplatform brand.

The detail: that Pelleriti wine had been made in France. Newly in 2018 the pride was complete, when the perfect score arrived for two creations by Alejandro Vigil (Catena Zapata Adrianna Vineyard River Stones 2016, from the Catena Zapata winery, and the Gran Enemigo Single Vineyard Gualtallary Cabernet Franc 2013, from his Aleanna project). And the phenomenon was repeated in 2019 with a wine from Bodega Zuccardi.

This week, with the release of Parker’s 2020-2021 report, two new labels reached the highest score: the Finca Piedra Infinita Gravascal 2018, a Malbec of Bodegas Zuccardi, and the Per Se La Craie, a blend of Malbec and Cabernet Franc from the family winery Per Se Wines. Both reds from the Uco Valley, in Mendoza, the region that in recent years has become synonymous with high-quality Argentine wines.

Per Se La Craie 2018, one of the Argentine wines with 100 Parker 2021 points.

Robert Parker began publishing his scores in his magazine The Wine Advocate in the 1970s. He created a rating system that became popular globally and began to be used by other critics. Today Parker is retired from the profession but his collaborators continue to carry out annual tastings in each country, and their rankings are decisive for the dissemination and commercialization of wines in the world market. The person in charge of tasting the South American wines for Parker is the Spaniard Luis Gutiérrez.

In his 2020-2021 report on Argentina, Gutiérrez highlights the particularity of its annual tasting in times of pandemic. Instead of visiting the vineyards and tasting in situ the wines, he had to do it isolated and at a distance. In this context, listed 1,084 labels of the 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 vintages.

How are the two Argentine wines with 100 Parker 2021 points like and how much do they cost?

About the Malbec from Bodega Zuccardi, Luis Gutiérrez wrote in his report: “I find it excellent. Fineness, elegance, simply superb!

Its notes are reminiscent of some wines from the north of the Rhone, a combination of orange peel, blood and iron, which denote freshness and minerality, with a chalky sensation and a finish that mixes juiciness and texture “.

For the winemaker Sebastian Zuccardi It is the second time that a wine of his has obtained the highest score, but he celebrates it as if it were the first time. “East it is a recognition of what is happening in Argentina, and specifically in the Uco Valley, where places are showing the potential to produce wines at the highest levels “, he says in dialogue with Clarion. And he adds: “Today we have to receive this award and that is why we are honored, but we know and understand that we are part of a group of many people who work in the region.”

The second wine with 100 points is a revelation from Per Se Wines, the personal project of winemakers David Bonomi and Edy del Pópolo (winemakers, in addition, from Bodegas Norton and Susana Balbo Wines respectively).

“I have not fallen yet, this is very nice. I am happy for myself but above all for Argentina, continuing to have 100-point wines does us very good as a producing country“He observes.” It is not easy to get these people who taste so many wines from all over the world to give this score every year, “he adds.

Neither of the two 100-point wines has been released for sale yet, but they will be available in Argentina later this year. As they are high-end labels and limited productions, in both cases they estimate that the price to the public will be around 25,000 pesos.

The Piedra Infinita Gravascal 2016, the vintage prior to the current one, can be ordered through the Zuccardi Wine Club. And the wines of Per Se Wines are available in wine bars and restaurants in Buenos Aires such as Ozone Drinks. From La Craie 2018, a batch of 1,600 bottles was produced, of which approximately 700 will be destined for the domestic market.

News in development