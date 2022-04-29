State of Mexico.- Thanks to a citizen complaint, two people were linked to the process by the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico for the alleged crime of animal abuse in Tultitlándue to the suspicion that the men killed the dogs to serve their meat for human consumption.

The detainees were identified as George “n” and Julius Caesar “N”the accused were already presented before the Public Ministry in Cuautitlán Izcalli and after that they were linked to the process and a period of one month was given for the authorities to conclude the investigation.

The arrest of the accused arose after local residents denounced a dog farm in the Mariano Escobedo neighborhood. The address was said to have been used for these purposes for at least 10 years, since people with butcher’s aprons entered the place and it is said that the card of the animals was sold to taqueros of the Tacuba station of the Mexico City Metro.

In a first complaint, the neighbors would also have said that unpleasant odors emanated from that home, especially in the hot season. Given the little response they received, the protesters had to demonstrate on López Portillo street last Tuesday, April 19, thus obtaining a favorable response.

After the inspection of the property, some 60 dogs were located in overcrowded conditions, so sufficient evidence was found to point out the detainees for the probable commission of the crime they are accused of.

After these events, now associations such as “Mundo Patitas” have invited citizens to support in order to maintain the health of the puppies in good conditions, which they also said they could adopt because they need the love of a home.

“That property that was hell for animals in Tultitlan, today has become a temporary shelter. We need your help” Mundo Patitas wrote on Twitter.