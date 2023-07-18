ARD’s “Mittagsmagazin” is changing from Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg to Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk. He wants to give the show a new profile. Two moderators draw the racism card.

Still in the old cast: Susann Reichenbach and Aimen Abdulaziz-Said moderate the ARD lunchtime magazine. Image: dpa

BAt Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk (MDR), the recruitment interviews for the ARD “Mittagsmagazin”, which is to be produced in Leipzig from January 1, 2024 – alternating with ZDF – are in the final phase. The future editorial structure should be in place by the end of the month. So far, Rundfunk Berlin Brandenburg (RBB) was responsible for the ARD side of the “Mittagsmagazin”.

Now production is changing to MDR. Such a move from one broadcaster to the next is usually associated with a change in profile and thus also in moderation. When the Mittagsmagazin left Munich in 2018 and has since been broadcast from Berlin, it was designed as a capital city magazine and reported with four moderators, none of whom came from Bayerischer Rundfunk.