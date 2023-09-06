The Dubai Misdemeanor Court ruled the imprisonment of an Arab person who, along with another fugitive, stole an automatic device for taxis, and an amount of 1,500 dirhams from the car driver.

The details of the case stated that the accused, along with another fugitive, were under the influence of alcohol when they boarded a taxi driven by the victim, and asked him to drive them, then one of them seized a vehicle-specific device, the value of which is estimated at 5,000 dirhams, so the driver tried to prevent him, which gave the second accused an opportunity to steal an amount of 1,500. dirhams from the victim’s wallet, before fleeing.

A Dubai police witness assigned to follow up the report stated that he prepared an ambush for the accused and arrested him about a month after the incident.

He added that the accused voluntarily confessed to committing the crime, admitting that he had boarded the vehicle with his friend, and they were under the influence of alcoholic beverages, and when they arrived at their destination, they stole the taxi with the aim of selling it, believing that it was a mobile phone, and later it became clear to them that it was a device for the taxi, so they broke it and got rid of it in one of garbage containers, and deny stealing the amount of money from the victim’s wallet.

In the investigations of the Public Prosecution, the accused also denied the accusation attributed to him.

He explained that his fugitive friend stole a device that was located next to the driver, believing that it was a phone, denying his participation in the crime of theft or seizing sums from the victim’s wallet.

After examining the incident, the court concluded that the accused was convicted, and sentenced him to four months in prison, a fine of 6,500 dirhams, the value of the stolen goods, and his deportation from the country.