Two Arabs considered theft a way of earning – after they left their work at the same time – so they targeted the “JBR” beachgoers, who left their belongings when going down to swim.

According to the investigations of the Public Prosecution in Dubai, one of the accused used to monitor the place, while the other seized the items that they identified.

After they were arrested, and it was confirmed that they were involved in carrying out many thefts in this criminal manner, the Public Prosecution office referred them to the Misdemeanor Court.

The court ruled that they be imprisoned for one month for each case, in addition to a fine, according to the value of the stolen goods, and deport them from the country.

In one of the cases, the case papers stated that a report had been received to the operating room of a theft crime in the GBR beach area. The whistleblower stated that he was with a colleague on the beach, and they left a black backpack, containing two phones, money and an electronic smoking device, with a total value of about 4850 dirhams, pointing out that they were surprised after they left the sea by the disappearance of the bag, and they confirmed that they had been stolen.

In another case, the two defendants stole a leather bag in the same way. The “European” victim stated that he went to the beach with his fiancée, put the bag where they were sitting, and then went down to the sea. When they returned, they were surprised that she had disappeared.

He confirmed that it contained three phones, a wallet, two passports, credit cards, a car key and clothes.

The court stated that the defendants are friends, of one nationality, and united by unemployment, as they came to the state together, searched for work, then left it at the same time, and decided to carry out these crimes.

The two defendants admitted that they decided to target the seafarers for their crimes, taking advantage of their descent into the sea to seize their belongings.

They confirmed that they were walking around the beach when they saw the second victim leaving his bag, so one of them watched the place, while the other seized it, and took the phones, wallet and electronic smoking device from it, then threw it in the trash and left the place.

They said they sold the phones.

They also admitted using the same method in the first case, and a number of other crimes, until they were arrested and some of the stolen items were found in their residence.

