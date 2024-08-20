In Chelyabinsk, a fire broke out in two apartments due to refrigerators

In Chelyabinsk, a fire broke out in two apartments on different streets due to refrigerators. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Russian region in its Telegram-channel.

The first incident occurred in a house on Tatyanicheva Street. A man living next door to the damaged apartment called rescuers when he saw smoke coming from his outlet. The cause of the fire was a refrigerator that suddenly caught fire. The owners were not home at the time. “The Emergencies Ministry employees who arrived at the scene broke down the door and put out the household appliance,” the department said.

A similar incident occurred the same day in an apartment on Rossiyskaya Street. The residents there put out the fire before the services arrived. In both cases, no one was hurt. The reasons for this behavior of the refrigerators are yet to be determined by specialists.

Regional Emergencies Ministry employees reminded Russians of the rules of conduct in the event of a refrigerator fire. First of all, you need to turn off the power to the room and use a powder fire extinguisher. If you cannot get rid of the flames yourself, you need to leave the apartment or house and call the fire department. It is prohibited to use water to extinguish such fires, the Emergencies Ministry emphasized.

Earlier, an electric stove caused a fire in an apartment in the Rostov region. The incident occurred when the owners returned from their dacha and started cooking dinner. At that moment, smoke began pouring out from under the electric stove. Having noticed this in time, the Rostov residents turned off the gas and called the rescuers.