In the village of Karaulovo, Nizhny Novgorod Region, two residential buildings were torn in half due to the descent of soil. The aftermath of the incident hit the video posted in Telegram-channel “Lower No. 1”.

As a result of the incident, no one was injured. Residents of the destroyed houses were temporarily relocated to the maneuvering fund. Their neighbors also hurriedly left their homes. Now specialists are working at the scene, they are checking whether the gas equipment has been damaged due to the landslide.

Earlier in the city of Ust-Kamenogorsk, the facade of one of the houses burst. As a result, the building actually began to “burst at the seams.” A crack in the skin appeared at the level of the seventh floor and reached the fourth. Soon stone wool fell out of the hole and some of the cladding panels fell out. The building was commissioned in 2019. After a while, local residents began to complain about the state of the apartments – there was no insulation between the floors, and it became cold in the premises.